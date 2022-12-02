Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Utilita Arena, Sheffield, from December 8 to 15, 2022.

World-class figure skating will transport audiences to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfill their dreams in a live experience that families will never forget.

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that has inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

See Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Goofy, stars from Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, a giant dragon and Cinderella’s glittering carriage in this dazzling show.

Why not make the experience even more magical for your family by dressing your children as their favourite Disney characters?

Steven Armstrong, regional vice-president of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams."

Feld Entertainment is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live entertainment experiences that have entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries on six continents. The company’s credits include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will be performed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena nightly at 6.30pm from December 14 to 18. There will be additional performances on December 17 and 18 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

