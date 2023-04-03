News you can trust since 1855
Discover what makes a murderer in riveting talk from leading criminologist David Wilson

Hitmen, serial killers and those who murder in five minutes of madness – Professor David Wilson has met them all in his 40-year career as a criminologist.

By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Professor David Wilson will present his talk 'My Life With Murderers' at Sheffield City Hall's Memorial Hall on April 11, 2023.
Sometimes he meets them in a tense interview in a cell; sometimes to share a cup of tea (or something a little stronger); or sometimes just to look them in the eye as he tells them that, yes, they really are a psychopath.

Some of these men become David’s friends, others would still love to kill him.

In his talk My Life With Murderers at Sheffield’s City Hall Memorial Hall on April 11, 2023, David will discuss his compelling study of human nature, delving into infamous as well as lesser-known true crime cases in an attempt to make sense out of the senseless.

David is the author of gripping books, My Life with Murderers, A Plot to Kill and the new release Murder at Home. He is also a respected TV presenter, most recently fronting Channel 4’s In the Footsteps of Killers with Emilia Fox and David Wilson’s Crime Files for BBC Scotland.

Tickets cost £34.50; book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

