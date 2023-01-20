Dirty Dancing tours to the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from July 11 to 15.

Laura Wade’s Olivier Award-winning comedy Home, I’m Darling visits the Lyceum Theatre, following sold-out seasons at the National Theatre and in the West End. Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems… Discover the outcome when the show runs in Sheffield from April 15-22.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? Why, it's SpongeBob SquarePants! And now he’s ready to ride the wave to Sheffield to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, hilarious and brand-new musical production. The SpongeBob Musical dives into the Lyceum from May 23 to27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger ) come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation, running from June 20 to 22.

Life Of Pi will visit Sheffield Lyceum from August 29 to September 16, 2023.

Dirty Dancing then returns to Sheffield, exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Seen by millions, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Catch the show at the Lyceum from July 11 to 15.

Life of Pi makes its highly-anticipated return to Sheffield in the autumn, having first opened to critical acclaim at the Crucible in 2019, before transferring to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre and winning five Olivier Awards 2022. Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction, Life of Pi is a breath-taking theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope, starring an extraordinary life-size Bengal tiger puppet. Life of Pi launches its UK and Ireland tour at the Lyceum, running from August 29 to September 167, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad