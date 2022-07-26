Derbyshire's young stars of the future tread the boards in production company's debut show Alice In Wonderland The Musical

Around 25 cast members, who live in Derbyshire, will perform in Alice In Wonderland The Musical on July 30 and 31 in Mansfield.

Seventy young people, aged six to 18 years, auditioned for the show in February and 30 were selected.

Alice In Wonderland The Musical will be presented by Alfreton-based Poppet and Pearl Productions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice In Wonderland The Musical will be presented by young people aged six to 18 years.

The production company was founded by Lucie Featherstone, who trained at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. Lucie worked as an actress and performer for many years before running a successful pre-school dance franchise and eventually launching Poppet and Pearl Productions.

Lucie said: “Our mission at Poppet and Pearl Productions is to inspire, encourage and empower young performers to discover their true potential. We have secured representation with top casting agencies for some of the children we teach, and many have gone onto be successful gaining roles in television and professional theatre.”

Alice In Wonderland The Musical will be staged in Create Theatre, Mansfield on Saturday and Sunday at 4pm and 6.30pm. Book via email at: [email protected]