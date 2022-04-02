Derbyshire's amateur detectives can solve a mystery in live show inspired by telly hit Murder, She Wrote

Tim is so obsessed by the TV show Murder, She Wrote that he has adapted an episode into a live show.Watch a screening of Broadway Malady in which novelist Jessica Fletcher heads to New York City but soon gets caught up in a murder mystery only she (or you!) can solve!Hosted by super-fan Tim, this unique and hilarious night features games, prizes and lots of audience participation. The show will include: a race to solve the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer; a singalong to the theme tune with new lyrics; a quiz and raffle; clips and biogs of the campy guest stars.Fear not if you’ve never seen Murder, She Wrote before as newbies will be guided through the history of the episode.Tim is screening ten different episodes of the TV show, with special permission from NBC Universal Television, during his current UK tour which has drawn capacity crowds to theatres in London and Peterborough.See the show Time Out rated one of 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in London.Time Out London commented: “You’ll be swept away with Jessica Fletcher feels … it has the BEST HOST.” Bristol 24/7 stated: “It didn’t take long for Benzie to have the audience in stitches and he had the whole crowd in the palm of his hand the entire evening.”Tim, who lives in London, is an award-winning playwright in his native Australia. He took his Solve-Along show to the Sydney Cabaret Festival in 2019 to sell-out audiences.The show is suitable for 18+ years and starts at 7.30pm.