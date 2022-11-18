A Vicar of Dibley Christmas runs at Sheffield's Library Theatre from November 30 to December 3, 2022.

Joanne Ringrose will play the lead role of Geraldine in A Vicar of Dibley Christmas at the Library Theatre, Sheffield, from November 30 to December 3.

It’s a character that she is familiar with after playing Geraldine in the first Vicar of Dibley play presented by Denys Edwards Players several years ago.

Also returning to the fold is Maisie Baxter from Chesterfield, who played a Teletubby bridesmaid to Alice and Hugo in that first play. Maisie said: “"It was so much fun when we did the first play, so I was really excited to find out that there was a part for me in the Christmas one".

Denys Edwards Players’ last Dibley performance ended with Alice and Hugo’s marriage and now Alice is pregnant, to the delight of everyone except her father-in-law David. With Alice’s due date fast approaching, Geraldine is battling the usual stresses of Christmas including the Dibley nativity play together with the challenge of launching the new radio Dibley...how much chocolate will she need to get her through?

A Vicar of Dibley Christmas will be performed nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee on December 3 at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 (concession Wednesday and Saturday). To book, call 07948905048 or visit www.denysedwardsplayers.org

