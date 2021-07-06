Derbyshire theatre will host stage version of Alex Wheatle's book Home Girl

Care-experienced young people have contributed to the creation of the one-act play which will be performed at Derby Theatre on July 30 and 31.

Home Girl tells the story of Naomi, a teenage girl growing up fast in the care system, a wholly modern story which sheds a light on what can be an unsettling life – and the consequences that can follow when children treated like pawns on a family chessboard.

The cast will include Lisa Allen (Horrible Histories for the UK no. 1 tour, Brassed Off for Derby Theatre and DCI Burns, Waterloo Road and Emmerdale for TV); Isobel Coward (The Laramie Project and Canterbury Tales for the stage), Andrea Davy (The Railway Children for Northcott, Exeter; Treasure Island for Birmingham Rep and Patrick Melrose for TV), Newtion Matthews (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical and The Front Line for Shakespeare’s Globe); Helena Rimmer (A Christmas Carol, Great Expectations and Alice in Wonderland for Derby Theatre) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong for a national tour).

Joining the cast will be a dozen Future Creatives young performers who are participants in an initiative for 14-25s to be involved in different stages of the creative and production process. An additional ten participants in the Future Creatives project take on non-performance roles including stage manager, marketing and costume design for the Home Girl production.