Performers in a Derbyshire Dales theatre group will present Mike Leigh’s comedy Abigail’s Party at two venues.

High Tor Players in rehearsal for Abigail's Party which the company will present in Ashover Village Hall on November 22 and 23 and Matlock's Imperial Rooms on November 24 and 25, 2023.

Liz Mckenzie, who is directing the production, said: “It involves five unhappy people who are brought together, in true 1970s fashion, to spend an excruciating evening of social climbing, cutting remarks and acute discomfort, whilst teenager Abigail has a party next door. Her mother, Sue, has been invited by Beverly and Laurence to spend the evening with them, along with two new people to the street, Angela and Tony.”

Funny, awkward, sad, painful and shocking, this play has it all.

First performed at the Hampstead Theatre, London in 1977 and transmitted as a ‘Play for Today’ by the BBC 1 later that year, Abigail’s Party has become one of Mike Leigh’s most Iconic works. Born from improvisation, it was built from the ground up by its actors Alison Steadman, Tim Stern, Janine Duvitski, John Salthouse and Thelma Whitely.