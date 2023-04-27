Derbyshire theatre group stages comedy whodunnit with Sherlock Holmes theme
A comedy whodunnit set in the 1930s will entertain audiences in a Derbyshire village.
Hope Amateur Drama Group (HADIT) will present The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays.
The play by Ken Ludwig is set in the Connecticut home of actor William Gillette whose play about Sherlock Holmes has just closed after a long run. Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to celebrate Christmas with him and his dotty mother Martha during which he will try to solve an attempted murder in the manner of his on-stage persona.
Performances will take place at Hope Methodist Hall, Edale Road from Wednesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm. Ticket £10 are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hadit or ring 01433 620665 for phone bookings.