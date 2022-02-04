Derbyshire theatre group returns to stage with fun-filled family panto Little Red Riding Hood
Fun for all the family is promised when Bradwell Centenary Players present a pantomime production of Little Red Riding Hood.
After a Covid enforced absence in 2021, the players return to the stage of Bradwell Memorial Hall from February 23 to 26.
Their colourful version of a much-loved fairy tale includes a scary wolf, three little pigs, Jack and Jill and, of course, Little Red Riding Hood.
Performances start at 7.30pm each evening with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, February 26, at 2pm.
The woodland helpers will be serving drinks, ice creams, teas, coffees and treats before each performance and during the interval.
Tickets are currently on sale online at a price of £8 for adults and £5 for children (plus booking fee charged by the website), and can be found at
Bradwell Centenary Players have been going for many years. Past productions include Dick Whittington, Bradda Knights, Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose, Cinderella, Aladdin, Hickory Dickory Dock and Puss in Boots.
The players are always looking for fresh faces to join the ‘old’ ones both on and off stage. This friendly community group meets for practices, social events and activities. For further information email: [email protected]
A message from Phil Bramley, editor
