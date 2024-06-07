Daisy Pulls It Off will be performed by Belper Players in the town's Strutts Community Centre from July 10 to 13, 2024.

Art will imitate life and history when one of Derbyshire’s longest running amateur theatre groups present their latest production.

Belper Players will stage Daisy Pulls It Off, set in a girls boarding school, at Strutts Community Centre which in its previous life was Herbert Strutt School. The building was entrusted to the community in 2009 and Belper Players were one of the first groups to take up residency.

The title character Daisy Meredith is a scholarship girl, something previously unheard of at Grangewood School and faces trying to fit in and earn the respect of her peers, while solving the mystery of the hidden treasure in order to save the school from ruin.

Set in the 1920s, the fast-paced comedy is directed by Denise Duggan and is very much an ensemble piece with every actor creating a character to love (or in some cases loathe). Daisy is played by Kat Fenton, who brings a wealth of acting experience in local theatre to the part. The cast of actors (some regular and some new to Belper Players) comprises Lou Jenkins, Kat Foxx-Booth, Sara Noble-Nesbitt, Tracey Wilkinson, Meg Russell, Diane Churchill, Jo Attenborough, Alyson Koe, Martin Drake, Martin Baker and Mik Horvath.

Daisy Pulls It Off runs from July 10 to 13, 2024 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets cost £12, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/belperplayers