The play, directed by John Harrop and written by Leslie Sands, will run at Old Tupton Methodist Chapel schoolroom from November 29 to December 3, 2023.

Sharon Freeman is cast as the boarding house’s tyrannical landlady, Martyn Draycott and Kathryn Hardy play newlyweds, Jo Bissell and Andrew Bradley are cast as parents who are trying to prevent their daughter (played by Beth Logan) running off with a trickster (played by Barry Johnson). Eileen Wildsmith and Ann Walters complete the cast.