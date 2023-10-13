Marlpool URC Theatre Company’s production of Betty Blue Eyes is set in Yorkshire in the 1940s. The musical tells a story of post-war Britain where the people are fighting for ‘Fair Shares For All’. With the upcoming marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the local officials are preparing a ‘Private Function’ and secretly rearing a pig (Betty) as the main event. On the other end of the wealth divide, Gilbert Chilvers and his wife are fed up of being ‘nobodies’ and steal the pig for their own event.