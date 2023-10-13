News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire theatre company's musical is based on hit film set in 1940s post-war Britain

Derbyshire actors are turning back time in a heart-warming and quirky musical that is based on the 1984 film A Private Function.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
Kevin Allen (Metcalf the butcher), Poppy Dodswoth, Gill Deans, Sharon Bednall, Lucy Bednall-Cox and Janet Wain are performing in the musical Betty Blue Eyes.Kevin Allen (Metcalf the butcher), Poppy Dodswoth, Gill Deans, Sharon Bednall, Lucy Bednall-Cox and Janet Wain are performing in the musical Betty Blue Eyes.
Marlpool URC Theatre Company’s production of Betty Blue Eyes is set in Yorkshire in the 1940s. The musical tells a story of post-war Britain where the people are fighting for ‘Fair Shares For All’. With the upcoming marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the local officials are preparing a ‘Private Function’ and secretly rearing a pig (Betty) as the main event. On the other end of the wealth divide, Gilbert Chilvers and his wife are fed up of being ‘nobodies’ and steal the pig for their own event.

The audience will fall in love with Betty the Pig, a puppet controlled by Grace Hollingsworth. Gilbert Chilvers, a simple chiropodist is played by Tony Wain and his wife Joyce Chilvers, is played by Sarah Evans. Tony has been with the company since the beginning, and Sarah has been performing with the company for more than 30 years.

The production in Marlpool URC Church runs from October 25 to 28 at 7.15pm with a matinee on October 28 at 2.15pm.

Tickets £10, call (01332 986082) or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc

