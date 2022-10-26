Members of Good Companions rehearse for Shrek the Musical which runs at Derby Theatre from November 1 to 5, 2022 (photo: Simon Oldham)

The Good Companions Stage Society will bring all the beloved characters from the hit film to life at Derby Theatre from November 1 to 5, 2022.

Shrek The Musical follows a grumpy ogre desperate to reclaim the place he calls home after his swamp is invaded by other story-book characters. During his quest he seeks out Lord Farquaad, befriends an excitable donkey and rescues Princess Fiona from her tower where she was sent as a young royal. Little does Shrek the ogre know but Fiona also harbours a secret that means by night, she mustn’t let anyone see her...least of all Shrek.

“It’s a fairytale about fairytales”, explains director Phil Simcox. “Everyone knows the characters of Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and the evil baddie, Lord Farquaad. But Shrek’s swamp is overrun by other fairytale characters that will be familiar to children and adults. It’s a real family show, there’s something for everyone.”

Lisa Scott Savage, who chairs the company, said: “We can’t wait to invite in our audiences, help them escape reality for a few hours and join us down at the swamp!”

Performances of Shrek The Musical will start at 7.30pm from November 1 to 4 with performances on November 5 at 1.30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost £20 and £18 (under 16s) from Derby Theatre box office, call 01332 593939 and www.derbytheatre.co.uk

It’s been three long years since the Good Companions Stage Society last trod the boards at Derby Theatre, in their 2019 production of The Wedding Singer. Since then, they’ve been stopped in their tracks during a global pandemic, undergone a rebrand and performed two shows, Annie and Made in Dagenham, at Repton 400 Hall Theatre.