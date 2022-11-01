Cheshire Cats will be presented by Dronfield Players from November 16 to 19, 2022.

Dronfield Players will donate £1 to Ashgate Hospice from every ticket sold for their production of Cheshire Cats which the company is staging in November.

Award-winning comedy Cheshire Cats was written by Gail Young and focuses on a group of women who are preparing and performing their speed walking activities to complete the London Moonwalk and raise money for breast cancer.

Decorated bras, posh new trainers and plenty of plasters will accompany the ladies along their 13-mile journey.

However, there’s a last minute hitch when a member of the team has to pull out, and a newbie joins to make the numbers up… but they don’t quite meet the physical criteria!

With side splitting grace the cast of Cheshire Cats share their lives and heart wrenching experiences in the play which will be staged at Dronfield Civic Hall from November 16 to 19, 2022.

Tickets are on sale at £10 each and can be booked by calling 01246 913237 or online at www.dronfieldplayers.com

Dronfield Players was formed in 1943 and will celebrate 80 years of amateur theatre next year. The company welcome new members to support its productions, backstage, acting or front of house. To find out more, visit the above website.

