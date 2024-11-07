HIgh Tor Players present Pride and Prejudice at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock from November 28 to 30.

An amateur theatre company in Derbyshire is reaching out to people who would not normally attend a cultural event.

High Tor Players will offer the company’s first relaxed performance in a presentation of Pride and Prejudice on the afternoon of Saturday, November 30 at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock.

The matinee presentation will enable audience members to move around and make noise. Fewer seats in the auditorium will allow for greater access for wheelchairs and other equipment. Whilst a 'touch table' offers the chance to feel items pertinent to the play. This performance is ideal for people living with autism, special needs or for other neurodivergent visitors.

A Changing Places Toilet will be available (funded by Derbyshire Dales local projects fund), which means that people who would not ordinarily be able to access cultural events will be able to enjoy a day out.

Supporting the High Tor Players' aim to reduce the barriers blocking many people's ability to watch live theatre, is Lovedays Solicitors who are kindly covering the ticket cost for guests plus their carers.

To reserve tickets for the 2pm performance on November 30, or ask for more details, call Alicia Bloundele on 07832 203999 or email: [email protected]

*Pride and Prejudice, adapted for the stage by Simon Reade, will run in the Imperial Rooms from November 28-30. For tickets, go to hightorplayers.co.uk or call 01629 733 407.