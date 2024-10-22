Fairytale creatures in Shrek the Musical are played by Janet Wain, Poppy Dodsworth, Sue Plackett, Gill Dean, Sharon Bednall, Hilary Booth and Shannon Hughes

Audiences will be taken on a whirlwind adventure when Derbyshire actors perform Shrek the Musical.

Marlpool URC Theatre Company will deliver the hilarious, family friendly show at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall from October 23 to 26 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, Shrek, the show talles the tale of an ogre and unlikely hero who is sent on a quest to rescue and deliver a princess to a short-tempered lord who wants to marry her so he can become king. The ogre’s quest becomes more challenging when he is forced to become best friends with a wise-cracking donkey and take her along for the ride.

John Ellis, who plays Shrek, Olivia Bailey as Princess Fiona, Tom Bailey as Lord Farquad and Kayleigh Turner who is cast as Donkey bring freshness and liveliness to the show which includes animated digital scenery.

Olivia Bailey (Princess Fiona), John Ellis (Shrek) and Kayleigh Turner (Donkey),

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online at www .ticketsource.co.uk/murctc or via box office 01332 986082.

*Marlpool URC Theatre Company was formed 30 years ago and presents an average of two musicals annually. The first show was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and subsequent productions have included Oliver, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Guys & Dolls, Jesus Christ Superstar and Oklahoma. The amateur theatre group has approximately 50 members, some of whom have been in all of the productions, ranging in age from six years to 80+. Follow the theatre company on social media, via www.facebook.com/murctc