Annette Hannah will be performing in Tilted Wig's national tour of Frankenstein will runs at Derby Theatre from September 19 to 23, 2023.

Annette Hannah is cast in the role of Doctor Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant, Francine, in the play which visits Derby Theatre from September 19 to 23, 2023.

Although the stage will be new territory for her, Annette has considerable experience in television work. She was cast in the CBBC show The Worst Witch aged 13 and played the continuing role of Mabel Tapioca. Annette has since appeared in Netflix’s The Twitcher. In 2016 she appeared in three episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 6, as Frances who was one of the "little birds" street children used as spies within King's Landing.

Annette, who is now 18, was born in Derby and still lives in the city.

Victoria Frankenstein will be played by Eleanor Mcloughlin, whose theatre credits include Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap in London’s West End and Perdita in Cheek by Jowl’s The Winter’s Tale which toured the United States.

Séan Aydon’s brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination. The drama explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.

The production is unsuitable for under 12s.

Frankenstein is produced by Tilted Wig Productions and will tour from Bromley to Eastbourne during its 10-week tour.