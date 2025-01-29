Sarah Rundle will present The Forest of Chance Encounters at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on February 7, 2025,

Storytelling sessions for grown-ups are resuming after the festive break.

One lad chases a hare into the forest and stumbles upon a mysterious palace with a silent,occasionally naked, yet heavily veiled chatelaine; a cattleman turns out to have a secret past; a third man loses his wife whilst chasing his wedding ring. And the fourth story? Well, that’s a chance for the women to answer back. Not all the stories have happy endings: prison, pistols, poison, and skulls will feature, there are five narrators, two of them dead, and not every handsome hero gets his just desserts.

The Forest of Chance Encounters is one long tale melded together from four stories in Italo Calvino’s collection of Italian Folktales: - four boys go into a wood, but not all of them come out again.

There will also be a tune or two from Cage Of Crows and stories from resident tellers.

Soup, cakes, teas coffees etc. will be available from our kitchen. Bring your own bottle.

Tickets can be bought at https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1527650