Derbyshire singer-songwriter performs in Germany at festival's Derby Day concert

Phoebe Shaw performed at the Maiwoche festival in Osnabruck, which has been twinned with Derby for 45 years.

She said: “My premiere at the Maiwoche festival was thoroughly enjoyable, the audience were welcoming and friendly and the atmosphere was electric. I performed part of my sets in German and the crowd sang along with me and showed their appreciation. The whole experience was a whirlwind of excitement and German culture.”

Musicians from Osnabruck’s twin cities around Europe performed at the nine-day festival which hosted five stages of live music.

Phoebe played on the closing day of the festival on Sunday. She said: “Tavier Fairburn, the city ambassador from Derby, pulled all the stops to deliver a fantastic Derby Day for the twinning association.”