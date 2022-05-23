Derbyshire singer-songwriter performs in Germany at festival's Derby Day concert

Phoebe Shaw performed at the Maiwoche festival in Osnabruck, which has been twinned with Derby for 45 years.
She said: “My premiere at the Maiwoche festival was thoroughly enjoyable, the audience were welcoming and friendly and the atmosphere was electric. I performed part of my sets in German and the crowd sang along with me and showed their appreciation. The whole experience was a whirlwind of excitement and German culture.”
Musicians from Osnabruck’s twin cities around Europe performed at the nine-day festival which hosted five stages of live music.
Phoebe played on the closing day of the festival on Sunday. She said: “Tavier Fairburn, the city ambassador from Derby, pulled all the stops to deliver a fantastic Derby Day for the twinning association.”
The 24-year-old singer/songwriter is now setting her sights on the release of her EP on Spotify and Bandcamp, which will be available shortly after her return to the UK. She also has music available on YouTube under Phoebe Shaw Music.