Nick, a finalist on Channel 4’s So You Think You’re Funny, will headline Bolsover Comedy Night at the town’s Assembly Rooms on February 4.

Nick has penned jokes for Joan Rivers, Lenny Henry, Dame Edna Everage and an uncomfortable number of Mock The Week regulars.

While still a student Nick supported Bill Hicks on his final tour tour of the UK – at Bill’s request.

Sean Percival is among the line-up of comedians appearing at the Bolsover show. Renowned as Dudley’s very own ‘Sultan of Smut’, Sean is a larger than life, earthy performer.

Benny Shakes, the 2022 Midlands Comedy Awards runner-up for best live show, will be bringing his killer jokes and natural likeability to the proceedings.

The evening will be compered by Joe Zalias, who has previously supported Bill Bailey.