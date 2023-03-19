CBeebies star Alex Phelps will be treading the boards as the Ringmaster in the show at Buxton Opera House from April 4 to 8 and Derby Theatre from June 6 to 10.

Watch as a rag-tag band of circus performers embark on their most daring and dangerous feats yet, recreating the adventures of the famous Phileas Fogg in his madcap race around the world. With the ringmaster and Nellie Bly in hot pursuit, fierce competition ensues to see which performer will win this race across the globe, with plenty of antics getting in the way!

Actor and puppeteer Katriona Brown will take on the role of the Acrobat, Genevieve Sabherwal performs as the Trick Rider and Eddie Mann plays the sharp-witted Knife Thrower.

Alex Phelps plays The Ringmaster in Around The World In 80 Days which is touring to Buxton Opera House from April 4 to 8 and Derby Theatre from June 6 to 10, 2023.

Julie Forster, director of Around the World in 80 Days, said: “I was amazed that we generally know more about Jules Verne’s fictional characters than we do about the real woman who set the record for circumnavigating the globe in 1889 (and did the journey in less time...). I knew I had to tell her story. I found that this approach allowed interesting themes to emerge around whose stories get told, whose stories dominate and who should stand aside to give space to the untold ones.”

Jules Verne’s original characters are transformed in Forster’s adaptation, embracing different modes of transport as they journey across the globe.

Forster is creative director at York Theatre Royal which has collaborated with Tilted Wig Productions on this new adaptation of a classic story.

Tilted Wig Productions was formed in 2017 by Katherine Senior and Matthew Parish who have more than 12 years experience producing and touring plays throughout the UK. Their shows now tour around some of the biggest theatres in the UK.

Around The World In Eighty Days is suitable for audiences 5+.

Performances in Buxton will start at 5.30pm from April 4 to 8 and at 1.30pm from April 5 to 8 including a relaxed, autism-friendly matinee on April 6. Tickets from £23, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

