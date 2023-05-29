News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire rugby club hosts comedy night topped by Paul Pirie

One of the funniest Scottish comedians on the UK circuit will top a laughter-filled show in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 24th May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Paul Pirie heads a night of comedy at Derby Rugby Club on June 2, 2023.Paul Pirie heads a night of comedy at Derby Rugby Club on June 2, 2023.
Paul Pirie heads a night of comedy at Derby Rugby Club on June 2, 2023.

Paul Pirie brings his trademark side-splitting one-liners to Derby Rugby Club on Friday, June 2, 2023. The former actor was part of a comedy-improv group called Dance Monkey Boy and has appeared on television, radio and in film.

Opening the night will be Karen Bayley the first ever female winner of the prestigious Comedy Store King Gong award. With her shrewd wit and great timing she surprises everyone with her inspired and sparkling punch-lines.

Completing the line-up will be the clever and amusing character act, Mad Ron.

Compere for the night will the positive, amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Tickets cost £20, including pie and chips, and must be booked in advance. Call Chris on 07966370714 or 01332 344341 or email [email protected]

