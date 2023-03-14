Matt McGuinness and the MLC will perform at Deda in Derby on March 23, 2023 (photo: JJ Beardsley)

Matt weaves together honest and heartfelt tales with passionate music, in this story of getting back from the brink of suicide. A tour of the show, We Are What We Overcome, opens at Derby’s Deda on March 23 on the day of the release of a debut album and Matt’s first book, the true story of a musician’s fall and rise from mental breakdown.

Titled We Are What We Overcome, Matt’s show covers depression, grief, parenting, and of course, football. From breakdown to talking publicly about his feelings for the first time at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, Matt invokes a lasting atmosphere of openness and understanding in audiences.

The multi-talented band, the MLC (Mid-Life Crisis), provides a fantastic soundtrack that moves between poignant a cappella and upbeat rock n roll with a sound and style reminiscent of Edwyn Collins, Richard Hawley and Elbow.

The show is recommended for 14+ and contains references to self-injurious behaviour (self-harm, eating disorders, etc.); suicide; death or dying; mental illness.