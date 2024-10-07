Derbyshire MP with family roots in coal industry hails stage show based on Derbyshire miners holiday camp as 'spectacular'
Linsey, who was born and raised in Erewash, comes from a long line of Derbyshire coal miners, many of whom enjoyed an annual break at the popular Miners’ Welfare Holiday Camp in Skegness.
A new stage show called Welfare, based on life at the holiday camp, is running in Derby Theatre until October 12.
Linsey, the MP for Amber Valley, is full of praise for the production. She said: “The history of mining runs through my family and my work, and to see those amazing stories brought to life by such a talented cast and crew was nothing short of spectacular. I urge anybody to see it if they can!
“It was my stepmum, Kate, who saw the event advertised and called me to ask if I would go along with her to see it. Her father was a miner and spent many years at the camp. She then, of course, married my dad David, who was a miner, and his dad before that was also a Derbyshire miner, so we have a long family connection to the place, to say the least!
“Growing up, Dad would tell us stories about the wooden chalets and how cold they were! As well as the bingo and singers who would perform for the families.”
Construction of the camp began in 1839. One manufacturer, Vic Hallam Ltd. of Heanor, Derbyshire, was tasked with building the wooden chalets which would eventually pay host to the miners and their families.
Of the local connection, Linsey said: “Amber Valley has a deep, rich history of coal mining and manufacturing. When I learned of the connection between the Miners’ Welfare Camp and Heanor, in the constituency I represent, it was like a double celebration for me. I know how much the camp meant to my Dad and my grandparents and to know that I have another connection is great."
For thousands of families, an annual trip to the camp in Lincolnshire was the only chance to spend quality time together. Every summer, coaches would depart from towns all over Derbyshire, ferrying eager holidaymakers to the coast for a week of activities.
Throughout the 40s and 50s the fun included donkey races, amateur boxing, even knobbly knee competitions. From the late 50s, the camp started to attract the odd celebrity appearance. Legendary comedian, Tommy Cooper, performed at the camp and singer, Rosemary Squires, also graced its stage.
The camp eventually closed in the late 1990s, coinciding with the demise of British coal mining and the growth in availability of affordable foreign holidays.
