Multi-talented entertainer Jason Manford will kick off a new tour of the nation’s arenas in Derbyshire.

Jason will launch his stand-up show A Manford All Seasons at Derby Arena on November 10, 2024. The tour will also take in Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on November 14, 2024.

He said: “People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy. It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no OFCOM! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it's been ages.”Away from comedy, Jason has hosted many shows for the BBC and ITV including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium, and The Royal Variety Performance. Earlier this year, he returned to judge the second series of ITV1's Saturday night show Starstruck and hosted BBC One's primetime show Big Night of Musicals for the second time. Jason also hosts his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

His other TV credits include: First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and QI (BBC Two).

On stage, Jason has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, and Curtains. This summer he starred as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium.