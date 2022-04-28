Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch your favourite bands and singers

May 6
Krysthla, Reaper, 28 Double, Mexican Painkiller, Replica Jesus play Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby (5pm doors).
Steeleye Span. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Luke Brown. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield.
Blind Aces, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Wedding Present. The Venue, Derby.
Cureheads. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Verbal Warning. Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Blue Bell Bass House, Long Eaton.
Indie Division. Needles, Alvaston.
May 7
THECITYISOURS, Azazel, The Cartographer, Kvilla, Vulgore, 7eventh Sea, Bloodmores, The Black Hounds, Altered play Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby (1pm doors).
Rainbow Rising. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Trinity Road. The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
The Motownellas. Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.
Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Outside Track. Belper Meadows Cricket Club.
Flash. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Murder Of Crows. Village Club, Spondon, Derby.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Needles, Alvaston.
May 8
Richard R Hewitt and Don't Call Me Ishmael. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Campbell Street, Belper (4pm).
Lexi Whiteside. The Junction, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (5pm).
The Robert Cray Band. Buxton Opera House.
R X P T R S, Those Once Loyal, Daybreaker, Akkadian, Portrayal of Ruinn, Mortal No More play Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby (3pm doors).
May 9
Steeleye Span. Buxton Opera House.
May 11
Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene. Buxton Opera House.