Derbyshire gigs: Tributes to Kate Bush, Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Metallica, Take That,
September 7
Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 8
Open mic, hosted by SisBro. Deja Vu, Chesterfield.
Adam Foreman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
No Remorse (a tribute to Metallica). The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.
Frankie's Guys (a celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons). Buxton Opera House.
Audiorage (tribute to Rage). The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest. The Crown Hotel, Allenton, Derby.
September 9
The Take That Experience (tribute to Take That). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Breaking News. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
Thomas Truax. The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth.
Blind Aces. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Wilson UK. The Flying Childers Inn, Stanton in Peak.
Headshrinka. George and Dragon, Belper.
Bin 53 Four. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
Rascals. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Sensational Alex Harvey Experience (tribute to Sensational Alex Harvey Band). The Flowerpot, Derby,
Ashley Fearn. The Vines, Sadlergate, Derby.
The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston, Derby.
The Modest, Meashaw Top Club, Queen's Street, Measham, Swadlincote.
September 10
The Modest. The Old English Gentleman, Somercotes 1.30pm start.
Starscreen. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
TomKatz. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.
To Kill Achilles, Hell Can Wait, Parting With Origin. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6.30pm start.
T-Rextasy (tribute to Marc Bolan and T-Rex). Buxton Opera House.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 13
Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush. Buxton Opera House.