Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts play the hits of Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Take That
January 18
Linley Hamilton (trumpeter) plays at Chesterfield Jazz Club, Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.
January 19
The Marvin Gaye Songbook starring Nate Simpson, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Brew Droop, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Clearwater Creedence Revival (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival), Buxton Opera House.
Stepping Lane, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Replica Jesus, Latchkey Kids, Stop Thief, Dubrek Studios, Derby.
January 20
Rock Of Ages, Brude, Wicked Son, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Northern Citizens, Your Next, Danny Hudson, Aftermath, Arcade play fundraiser for Rachael Holmes' cancer treatment, Creswell Events Centre.
Ella J, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Mike Onza, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Bad Penny, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Gold Leaf Duo, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Chimeras, The Queens Head, Buxton.
James Scanlan, The George, Tideswell.
January 21
The Score, The General Havelock, Stanton Road, Ilkeston, 3.30pm start.
Neil Elliot, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Mark Morgan-Hill, Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover.
Take@That (tribute to Take That), The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.
Tommy Emmanuel, Buxton Opera House.
A Night with MM open mic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Crossroads Band, The Smithfield, Derby.