Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts play the hits of Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Take That

Gigs are picking up after the post-festive season lull so blow away the winter blues with a blast of live music.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Nate Simpson stars in The Marvin Gaye Songbook at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on January 19, 2024.

January 18

Linley Hamilton (trumpeter) plays at Chesterfield Jazz Club, Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.

January 19

Bad Penny play at The Shinnon, North Wingfield on Saturday, January 20.
The Marvin Gaye Songbook starring Nate Simpson, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Brew Droop, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Clearwater Creedence Revival (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival), Buxton Opera House.

Stepping Lane, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Replica Jesus, Latchkey Kids, Stop Thief, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

January 20

Rock Of Ages, Brude, Wicked Son, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Northern Citizens, Your Next, Danny Hudson, Aftermath, Arcade play fundraiser for Rachael Holmes' cancer treatment, Creswell Events Centre.

Ella J, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Mike Onza, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Bad Penny, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Gold Leaf Duo, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Chimeras, The Queens Head, Buxton.

James Scanlan, The George, Tideswell.

January 21

The Score, The General Havelock, Stanton Road, Ilkeston, 3.30pm start.

Neil Elliot, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Mark Morgan-Hill, Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover.

Take@That (tribute to Take That), The Xchange, Grosvenor Road, Ripley.

Tommy Emmanuel, Buxton Opera House.

A Night with MM open mic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Crossroads Band, The Smithfield, Derby.

