Guns N' Roses Experience play at The Flowerpot, Derby on November 1, 2024.

Guys and ghouls are in for a lively weekend which falls between Halloween and bonfire night. There are gigs galore around Derbyshire so treat yourself and your loved one to a sparkling evening.

October 31

Nick McCann, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Dfacto play at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath on Friday, November 1.

November 1

Jericho play Halloween party, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Leftychris Band, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Andrew Warner, Royal Oak, Chesterfield.

Let There B DC (tribute to AC/DC), Hasland Club, Hasland.

Georgie Mills, Hasland Hops, Hasland.

Dfacto, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Rockin Red Rocket, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

3 Second Fuse, Tylers, Belper.

The Cureheads (tribute to The Cure) supported by Siouxsie and the Budgiees (tribute to Siouxsie and the Banshees), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Guns N Roses Experience (tribute to Guns N Roses), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Alistair Appleby, The Honeycomb, Mickleover.

Queen Day (covering music of Queen and Green Day), The Greyhound Inn, Swadlincote.

November 2

Nerdvana (tribute to Nirvana), Smashed In Pumpkins (tribute to Smashing Pumpkins), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Andrew Warner, Bottle & Thyme, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days, Tupton Tap, Tupton.

Pint of Mild, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Big Dave Bopper, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Skank Brothers, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Wake Up Call, Queens Arms, Bakewell.

The Comet Rockers, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Crossroads, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

The Modest, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

The Mighty Traitors, George and Dragon, Belper.

The Pulse, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

The Aups, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Verbal Warning, Nags Head, Belper.

Ultrabyte, Rock Tavern, New Mills.

Buster Shuffle, The Hairy Dog Derby.

Headshrinka, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

November 3

Rakestone, The Nelson Arms, Middleton by Wirksworth. 2pm start.

Crossroads, The Smithfield, Derby, 4pm start.

Pete McCrae, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Carla and the Honeymakers, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Open mic with Molly May, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

Daze of Youth, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.