Brude will be performing at the Rock Off Cancer charity gig at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Friday, April 11.

A jam-packed week of gigs in Derbyshire leads up to the long Easter weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April 10

The Garage Show with John Gill, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Bootleg Beatles, Buxton Opera House.

Cold Flame play at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath on Friday, April 11.

April 11

Brude, The Skatoons, Little Dog play at a Rock Off Cancer fundraiser in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK and Ashgate Hospice, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Velvet Asylum, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Summet Different Duo, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

The Nowhere Men, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.

Leavon Archer, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Rockin Red Rocket, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Callum Jones, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Cold Flame, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Peal West, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

The Knights of Arbor Low, The Railway, Belper.

Kings of Lyon and The UK Strokes (tributes to Kings of Leon and The Strokes), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Junction. LA Vyper, Twin Lizzy, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Damage Report, Kings Head, Hilton.

April 12

Groundhog Days, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Lisa Monroe, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock The Night, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

TOAST, Hasland Club.

Crossroads, Star Inn, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Wake Up Call, The Queens Arms, Bakewell.

Take The Seven, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.

Oasis Forever (tribute to Oasis) play in the ballroom, The Three Busketeers play in the bar, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Absence of Malice, The Frog on the Brine, Buxton.

Daniel Johnson, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Starscreen, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Recreation, George and Dragon, Belper.

James Scanlan, Bankers Tavern, Alfreton.

Robert Perry, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Led Zeppelish (tribute to Led Zeppelin), St Peter's Church, Belper.

The Modskas, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Donovylan, King William, Milford, Belper.

It's Been Emotional, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Anna Massie, Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.

Pete Morton, The Queens Head, Belper.

Hammered, Shef Leppard, Thunderstruck, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Roxy Magic (tribute to Roxy Music), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Memories of Elvis, Derby Irish Centre.

Forgotten Sins, The Smithfield, Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.

April 13

Hot Fingers & Songstress Emily, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.

Nik Lowe, Beer and Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Threaded, Dubrek Studios, Derby, 3pm start.

Speared Art, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4pm start.

Dub Catalyst, Rum Cartel, Uprising, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6.30pm start.

Craig James, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Modest, The Royal Oak, Tibshelf.

SPAM, The White Horse, Derby.

Wolf'Skin, The Barge Inn, Long Eaton.

Rock Buffet, The Smithfield, Derby.

Incredible Skank Brothers, Needles, Alvaston.

Chris Firminger hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Molly May's open mic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

April 16

Nicotine Wisdom, The Victoria Inn, Derby.