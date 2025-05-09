Derbyshire gigs: Grab a ticket for Rail Ale for an unforgettable mix of railway engines, top beer and live music

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 09:24 BST
Let's ABBA Party perform at the Rail Ale festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Saturday, May 17, 2025.Let's ABBA Party perform at the Rail Ale festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Four days of bands and beer steam into north Derbyshire under the banner of the Rail Ale festival at Barrow Hill. Take a trip there for an unforgettable mix of railway engines and best brews from around the country.

May 15

Flash (tribute to Queen) play at Rail Ale Rock Night, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Alex Clarke, The Olde House, Chesterfield.

Cold Flame will play the music of Jethro Tull at St Peter's Church, Belper on Saturday, May 17, 2025.Cold Flame will play the music of Jethro Tull at St Peter's Church, Belper on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
May 16

Jungle Lion play at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Rogue, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Dfacto, Victoria Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Soul Battalion, Hasland Club.

Uncle Salty, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Faye Rudge Bagley, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

New Man Rockets, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Modest, The Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam.

Ant Clowes Music Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

David Boakes (tribute to Michael Jackson), The Venue, Derby.

Moving Pictures ( a tribute to Rush), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sean Webster, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Bang Bang Firecracker and Bianco Negra, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

May 17

Let’s ABBA Party play at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth.

Luke Combs UK, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Tigermen, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Lexi, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Xtra Mile, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Dolby Gang, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.

Breakin News, George and Dragon, Newton.

Donovylan, The Queens Head, Belper.

FITz N STARTz, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Selective Hearing, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Harmony of Spheres, George and Dragon, Belper.

Fastlove: George Michael tribute, Buxton Opera House.

Cold Flame (tribute to Jethro Tull), St Peter's Church, Belper.

The Deevines, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Razerbills, Snakerattlers, The Sleazeoids, The Cryptkicker Five play Derby Monster Mash, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Verbal Warning, The Horse and Groom, Derby.

Alchemy Live - A Tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Damage Report, White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

Murder of Crows, Horse and Groom, Derby.

Danny Manic Duo, Half Moon Inn, Derby.

Tik Tik Boom, The Boathouse, Shardlow.

May 18

Shania and Friends, Saguaro, Adam Harding play country music at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse, 12 noon start.

Tim Hoad, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Lewis Goddard - Elvis The Younger Years, The Dog House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.

Benjamin Ridley, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Open mic with Chris Firminger, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

May 19

Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira, The Flowerpot, Derby.

May 20

Thom Barnett, Cactus Room Revisited, Judy Dunlop and Ade Hall, Emma Thorpe, Hasland Club.

