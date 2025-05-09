Derbyshire gigs: Grab a ticket for Rail Ale for an unforgettable mix of railway engines, top beer and live music
May 15
Flash (tribute to Queen) play at Rail Ale Rock Night, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Alex Clarke, The Olde House, Chesterfield.
May 16
Jungle Lion play at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Rogue, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Dfacto, Victoria Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Soul Battalion, Hasland Club.
Uncle Salty, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Faye Rudge Bagley, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
New Man Rockets, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Modest, The Cat and Fiddle, Kirk Hallam.
Ant Clowes Music Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
David Boakes (tribute to Michael Jackson), The Venue, Derby.
Moving Pictures ( a tribute to Rush), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Sean Webster, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Bang Bang Firecracker and Bianco Negra, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
May 17
Let’s ABBA Party play at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth.
Luke Combs UK, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Tigermen, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Lexi, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Xtra Mile, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Dolby Gang, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.
Breakin News, George and Dragon, Newton.
Donovylan, The Queens Head, Belper.
FITz N STARTz, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Selective Hearing, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Harmony of Spheres, George and Dragon, Belper.
Fastlove: George Michael tribute, Buxton Opera House.
Cold Flame (tribute to Jethro Tull), St Peter's Church, Belper.
The Deevines, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Razerbills, Snakerattlers, The Sleazeoids, The Cryptkicker Five play Derby Monster Mash, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Verbal Warning, The Horse and Groom, Derby.
Alchemy Live - A Tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Damage Report, White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Murder of Crows, Horse and Groom, Derby.
Danny Manic Duo, Half Moon Inn, Derby.
Tik Tik Boom, The Boathouse, Shardlow.
May 18
Shania and Friends, Saguaro, Adam Harding play country music at Rail Ale, Barrow Hill Roundhouse, 12 noon start.
Tim Hoad, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Lewis Goddard - Elvis The Younger Years, The Dog House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.
Benjamin Ridley, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Open mic with Chris Firminger, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
May 19
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira, The Flowerpot, Derby.
May 20
Thom Barnett, Cactus Room Revisited, Judy Dunlop and Ade Hall, Emma Thorpe, Hasland Club.
