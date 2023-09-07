News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Elkie Brooks, Graham Nash, UK Subs will perform live

Big names making tracks for Derbyshire venues include Elkie Brooks, Graham Nash and the UK Subs.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

September 14

The Garage Show with John Gill. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hayseed Dixie, supported by Fargo Railroad Co. The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 15

Kirk James. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Retro Revival. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Graham Nash. Buxton Opera House.

Stepping Lane. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Nick Keen. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Crossroads. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

StOp, sToP, Venomous Rose. The Hairy Dog, Derby,

Ainsley Lister. The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 16

Double Cross. The Gate Inn, Swanwick, 6pm start.

Sounds of Seattle. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Gareth Edwards. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Illegal Eagles (tribute to The Eagles). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Ready Or Not. Hasland WM Club.

BRUDE. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Abba Forever (tribute to Abba). Buxton Opera House.

Anthony Clowes Duo. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Jester. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

UK Subs, addicted PHilosopHy, The Lengthmen. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

September 17

Adam Robinson. Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Silicone Taxis. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.

Blue Pepper. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Synner. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Derek Maddison. Victoria Club Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Elkie Brooks. Buxton Opera House.

Joe Hewitt. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Conjurer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

September 18

Tom Clarke, from The Enemy, playing classic hits electro acoustic. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

