Crooked Crows will play foot-stomping southern rock at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Saturday, November 16.

Treat yourself to a night out listening to live music in Derbyshire. These venues are offering a variety of artists.

November 14

The Garage show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.

EXTC featuring XTC's Terry Chambers and friends, The Flowerpot, Derby.

November 15

Biffy McClyro (tribute to Biffy Clyro), Feedher (tribute to Feeder), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Natasha Hill, The Junction, Chesterfield.

Fever Train, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Breaking News, George and Dragon, Belper.

Uncle Salty, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Gold Top, Milton’s Tap, Buxton.

Luke Gallagher, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Mrs Winehouse (tribute to Amy Winehouse), The General Havelock, Ilkeston.

Taylored Swift Tribute, Presley's Bar&Suite, Ilkeston (formerly Kirk Hallam Social Club).

Queen II: The Ultimate Live Experience, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

November 16

Ultimate Leppard (tribute to Def Leppard), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Crooked Crows, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Fusion, The Victoria Club Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

After Hours, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Donovylan, Willow Tree Inn, Pilsley.

TJ Saxon, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Dark Lightning, Uppertown Social Club, near Ashover.

Martin Gregory, The Dog House, Alfreton.

BIG SUR, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The LUMPS and Eric Lawrence, Youlgrave Village Hall.

Andrew Warner, The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.

Crossroads, Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Dark Lightning, Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.

Spam, Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.

SoundParty, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Radio Memphis, The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

The Modest play in aid of breast cancer awareness, Pinxton Village Hall.

Michelle Laverick, The Coach House Studios, Wirksworth.

Strange Days, The Honeycomb, Mickleover.

Definitely Oasis (tribute to Oasis) and The Complete Stone Roses (tribute to Stone Roses), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

November 17

Matt Turner, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Matt Webster, The Shambles, The Natterjacks, The Junction, Chesterfield, 4pm start.

Faintest Idea supported by Mr Shiraz and Stank Finger, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

Death of the High Street, The Dog House, Alfreton, 6pm start.

Milaya, The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Lil Roosters, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.