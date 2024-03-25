Derbyshire dance student will perform with English Youth Ballet in production of Sleeping Beauty
A dance student from Derbyshire is living the dream after being selected for a production of Sleeping Beauty starring international professional dancers.
Anya Welbourn of Church Street, Monyash, will be dancing with the English Youth Ballet as part of a 90-strong cast.
Twelve-year-old Anya, who attends Claire Dobinson School of Dancing, was selected for the prestigious production after a hugely competitive audition. She is a pupil at Bakewell’s Lady Manners School.
Sleeping Beauty runs at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent on April 12 and 13, 2024.