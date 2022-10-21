Craig Arme plays Einstein and Clare Proctor is cast as his wife Rosalinda who masquerades as a mysterious Hungarian countess in Die Fledermaus at Debry Theatre on October 28 and 29, 2022.

The rip-roaring comedy accompanied by Johann Strauss’ captivating music will be performed at Derby Theatre on October 28 and 29, 2022.

A cast of exuberant characters descends upon Prince Orlofsky’s New Year’s Eve ball where the champagne flows freely. But mischievous Dr Falke is out for playful revenge against his friend Gabriel von Eisenten, who previously left him in a drunken stupor in the town square where Falke was dressed in a bat costume following a fancy dress party.

Falke's plot is to expose his friend Eisenstein’s flirtatious ways to his wife Rosalinda and he persuades Eisenstein to join him for a night of revelry at the Prince’s ball. However, Rosalinda is fully versed in the plan and disguised as a Hungarian countess, she wastes no time extracting her husband’s watch to use as evidence of his impropriety.

Join the party for a night of farce, laughter and Strauss’ sensational music. The gaiety of the polka and the elegance of the Viennese waltz pervade the entire score and instantly recognisable melodies are: Brother Mine, The Laughing Song, Czardas, The Watch Song and Champagne Chorus.

Craig Arme plays Gabriel Von Eisenstein. Fresh from playing The Red Shadow in The Desert Song with Present Company in August, Craig now sings the role of a Viennese man about town around whom the plot revolves. He should be serving five days in prison for prodding a policeman with his walking stick, but goes instead to Prince Orlofsky's ball to enjoy the revelry without his wife’s knowledge, or so he thinks.

Clare Proctor, who plays Rosalinda, said: “I am very excited to sing Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus. I have sung the soubrette role of Adele in the operetta three times (first in New Opera Company, Derby then twice with Charnwood Opera) and I always wanted an opportunity to sing the more mature and demanding role of Rosalinda but the opportunity never arose… until now! My first outing on the Derby Theatre stage was as Leila in The Pearl Fishers when Morris Fisher played Zurga. This time he is my musical director. My last appearance with Present Company was as Young Heidi in Follies also in Derby Theatre."

Judith Hanson plays Prince Orlofsky. The Prince's role, traditionally sung by a mezzo-soprano is central to the action, since the Prince’s Ball provides the means and opportunity for Dr Falke to get his revenge on Eisenstein whilst entertaining the rest of the guests as they watch the plot played out. At Derby Theatre Judith last played Rafaella in Grand Hotel and Domina in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum.

Amanda Bonsall is cast as Adele. She said: “As the Eisensteins’ parlour maid I pretend I need time off to visit a sick relative, but I’m really going to Prince Orlofsky’s Ball with my actress sister Ida and ‘borrowing’ one of my mistress’s ball gowns.” Last October Amanda played Philia in Present Company’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum in Derby Theatre and more recently Azzuri in The Desert Song at Buxton Opera House.

Andrew Lockwood plays Alfredo, a singing teacher who is having an affair with Rosalind. “I am delighted to be singing this role again on stage at Derby Theatre, the last time was with New Opera Company, Derby,” he said. “The plot dictates that I have to go to prison pretending to be my lover Rosalinda’s husband rather than reveal her infidelity to the prison governor who has come to arrest Eisenstein.” Andrew played Capt. Fontaine in Present Company’s The Desert Song.

Philip DeVoil plays Dr Falke. The architect of the plot, Dr Falke assembles his characters by sending each of them an invitation to Prince Orlofsky’s Ball, which he and Eisenstein both attend. Philip is no stranger to Derby Theatre having played Sheldrake in Present Company’s White Christmas, Kittredge in High Society and Col. Otternschlag in Grand Hotel.

