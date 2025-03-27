Derbyshire community theatre project has surprising links to Netflix drama series Adolescence

Cast members in Truth and Lies which will be performed at Belper Strutts on April 4 and 5, 2025 (photo: Charlie Mackenzie-Barrow)

A group of amateur actors from Derbyshire have been astounded by the similarities between an original play they have devised and the ground-breaking Netflix drama series Adolescence.

Their new play, Truth and Lies, focuses on a fictional crime which took place when Belper Strutts Community Centre was a grammar school more than 50 years ago and the repercussions of which affect the building and everyone associated with it well into the future. The drama will be staged at the Strutts centre on April 4 and 5, 2025, at 8pm.

Co-director Charlie Mackenzie-Barrow said: “What is so exciting is that our audiences will be guided through the story as though they are part of the action, moving from one place to another watching as the story unfolds. When I watched the Netflix drama recently, I was struck by the way the camera and action moved in real time and moved us along with the characters, it is exactly what our cast will be doing, but in person and not on camera. It means that as an audience member you become fully engaged with the story which is happening around you, from all angles.”

Truth and Lies has been more than six months in the making. Co-director Andy Barrow said: “The cast created the story from improvisation sessions over recent months, and every night will be slightly different because there has never been a script. That adds to the feeling of reality too. There are some things we can’t tell you which will make this an even more unique and exciting experience, you will have to come along to find out.”

Many of the actors in the cast were involved in the 2023 community play Captain Blood’s Singular Circus and were keen to work on another project. Under the guidance of project creator Kevin Fegan, funding was secured from Heritage Lottery, Foundation Derby and Belper Town Council. The funding also enabled the engagement of professional creatives from theatre company Oddsocks Productions.

Tickets cost £5 each for Truth and Lies, email: [email protected]