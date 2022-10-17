Derbyshire comedy competition winner will be chosen by audience
Comedy’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent and the X-Factor will turn audience members into judges as they decide who should win among 12 participants in a live Derbyshire contest.
Funhouse Comedy Club will be running the ‘SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?’ Gong Show at The Blessington Carriage, Chapel Street, Derby, tonight (Monday, October 17), from 8pm.
Spiky Mike will compere proceedings.
Tickets £6 in advance are available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
Doors will open at 7.30pm for those wanting the best seat in the house.
For further information, call The Blessington Carriage on 01332 365988.