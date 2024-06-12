Derbyshire born folk star John Tams rewinds his career in music including Albion Band and Warhorse
He presents his new show Anthology at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on Saturday, July 13, to raise money for a new book, Belper Voices Volume 2 which is a biography of the town in the 19th century. Volume 1 of the book is available through the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Educational Trust.
Derbyshire born John was heavily influenced by Lennon and McCartney and Bob Dylan when his career began in the late 1960s. His involvement with local folk group Muckram Wakes led to works at the National Theatre where as musical director John created music for shows such as The Mysteries, Lark Rise To Candleford, Glengarry Glenross and more. Many of the shows transferred to the West End.
John then created ground breaking music as a member of the Albion Band. He went on to form Home Service before joining Barry Coope in a duo which won BBC Folk Awards. John’s solo albums – Unity, Home, The Reckoning – are just three of the fifty albums he has been involved in as musician or producer.
As an actor John Tams is best remembered as Rifleman Daniel Hagman in Sharpe which starred Sean Bean. John co-wrote the music for Sharpe which resulted in the album Over The Hills and Far Away.
The National Theatre beckoned once more and John joined the creative team for what became the hugely successful War Horse which ran for almost ten years in London. In 2011, War Horse opened on Broadway with John as musical director. His music from the show resulted in an appearance before Queen Elizabeth II at the Festival of Remembrance where he sang Only Remembered.
John Tams’ Anthology presentation on July 13 starts at 7.45pm, doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £15, available from livetickets.org or belperfringe.org
