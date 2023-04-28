News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
12 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
14 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
15 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
18 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
18 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Derbyshire audience will hear stories of wonder and magic from Irish folklore

Performance storyteller Olivia Armstrong will be sharing tales from her native Ireland with a Derbyshire audience.

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Olivia Armstrong brings her stories to the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on May 5, 2023.Olivia Armstrong brings her stories to the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on May 5, 2023.
Olivia Armstrong brings her stories to the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on May 5, 2023.

Olivia has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, along with a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds. She will be sharing stories of wonder and magic in her presentation, Landscape and Longing, at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on May 5, 2023.

Cage of Crows will augment the entertainment with their sumptuous tunes and beautiful melodies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available to buy.

Tickets cost £7, available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/893857

Related topics:DerbyshireTicketsMatlock