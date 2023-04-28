Derbyshire audience will hear stories of wonder and magic from Irish folklore
Performance storyteller Olivia Armstrong will be sharing tales from her native Ireland with a Derbyshire audience.
Olivia has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, along with a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds. She will be sharing stories of wonder and magic in her presentation, Landscape and Longing, at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on May 5, 2023.
Cage of Crows will augment the entertainment with their sumptuous tunes and beautiful melodies.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available to buy.
Tickets cost £7, available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/893857