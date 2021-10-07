Derby County’s FA Cup win in 1946 is honoured in theatre's new show
Football and performance go head to head in a pitch-perfect theatrical tribute to Derby County’s FA Cup victory more than 70 years ago.
Extra Time, a production which basks in the glory and nostalgia of the 1946 FA Cup win, will be presented at Derby Theatre from October 9 to 17, 2021.
The work has been created by the football club’s poet, Jamie Thrasivoulou, in collaboration with fans and theatre makers.
Derby Theatrte’s artistic director and chief executive officer Sarah Brigham will direct Extra Time. Sarah said: “I am incredibly excited about Extra Time and sharing this unique and exciting live show with our audiences and community. It’s a project we have been developing throughout the pandemic.”
"Extra Time is going to be a real theatrical treat for football and theatre fans this autumn. Come on Derby!"
Tickets for Extra Time cost £15. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.ukor call 01332 593939.