Derby County’s FA Cup win in 1946 is honoured in theatre's new show

Extra Time will be staged at Derby Theatre from October 9 to 17, 2021.

Extra Time, a production which basks in the glory and nostalgia of the 1946 FA Cup win, will be presented at Derby Theatre from October 9 to 17, 2021.

The work has been created by the football club’s poet, Jamie Thrasivoulou, in collaboration with fans and theatre makers.

Derby Theatrte’s artistic director and chief executive officer Sarah Brigham will direct Extra Time. Sarah said: “I am incredibly excited about Extra Time and sharing this unique and exciting live show with our audiences and community. It’s a project we have been developing throughout the pandemic.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Extra Time is going to be a real theatrical treat for football and theatre fans this autumn. Come on Derby!"