Boys and girls who can act, sing and dance are being offered a golden opportunity to shine on the big stage by producers of Derby Arena’s pantomime.

The search is on for energetic and charismatic children to join the junior ensemble in Dick Whittington this festive season.

Auditions are open for talented youngsters aged 9-16 years. While previous theatre experience isn’t required, a passion for performing is a must!

To join the junior ensemble, you will need to be free for rehearsals on weekday evenings and all day at weekends from November 13 until the show opens, as well as performances from December 5-31, 2025.

Auditions will be held at Derby Arena on Sunday, July 20. Applications are open now via www.littlewolf.co.uk/kids-2025. Once you register, full details about the audition session for your child’s age group will be sent to you.

There’s no need to prepare anything in advance – it will be a fun, dance workshop-style audition. Each session is expected to last approximately three hours.

Morgan Brind and Alan Bowles from Little Wolf Entertainment said: “Every year, we really look forward to these auditions. We’re consistently blown away by the sheer volume of young talent in Derby. If you’d like to be part of the team, be sure to apply soon – we can't wait to meet you!”

This year's production, another collaboration between Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment, follows the massive success of previous pantomimes like 2024’s Cinderella, which received two nominations at the UK Pantomime Association Awards.

Tickets for Dick Whittington are on sale now, priced from £22 to £37, available from Derby LIVE website or call 01332 255 800.