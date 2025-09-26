Deities and demons are called to account in storyteller's presentation to Derbyshire audience
His show at the town’s Imperial Rooms on October 3 will highlight how our ancestors dealt with the pettiness of pointless forms, misfiled accounts and typographical errors, raising up deities and demons to preside over organisational systems for both the living and the dead.
During his presentation named The Goddess of Spreadsheets, Tim will share ancient wisdom and shine light on the accounting systems of old to aid us in the here and now.
There will be additional tales from resident storytellers and a tune or two from Cage of Crows.
Soup, cakes, teas coffees etc. will be available from the kitchen and audience members are welcome to bring a bottle with them.
Tickets cost £8 for the live show or £6.50 for the Zoom transmission and are available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/1858324