Broadcasting star Jon Culshaw will conjure up an array of impressions at a Derbyshire theatre.

Jon’s new show titled Imposter Syndrome will see him take off personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and beyond. Comedy and music will be included in the evening.

Widely regarded as Britain’s best impressionist, Jon is also an accomplished actor and presenter. Notable credits include Spitting Image and The Secret World. As an actor, Jon has played a wide variety of roles including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC, Unseen Academicals a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible and a portrayal of Alan Whicker for The Other Side of the World. Jon received widespread critical acclaim for his solo performance in Les Dawson: Flying High, taking the show from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour at the end of 2022.