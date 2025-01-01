Dead Ringers star Jon Culshaw will bring new live show Imposter Syndrome to Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 05:30 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:25 BST
Broadcasting star Jon Culshaw will conjure up an array of impressions at a Derbyshire theatre.

The star of BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers and BBC One’s The Impressions Show will be live on stage at Buxton Opera House on March 2, 2025.

Jon’s new show titled Imposter Syndrome will see him take off personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and beyond. Comedy and music will be included in the evening.

Widely regarded as Britain’s best impressionist, Jon is also an accomplished actor and presenter. Notable credits include Spitting Image and The Secret World. As an actor, Jon has played a wide variety of roles including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC, Unseen Academicals a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible and a portrayal of Alan Whicker for The Other Side of the World. Jon received widespread critical acclaim for his solo performance in Les Dawson: Flying High, taking the show from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour at the end of 2022.

