Dawn French will tour her live show to Buxton, Sheffield and Nottingham in 2023 (photo: Mark Brenner)

The show, titled ‘Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t’, will visit Buxton Opera House on November 18, 2023, preceded by visits to Sheffield City Hall on October 8 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 16.

These performances are among 20 dates announced across the country, following a sell-out tour earlier this year which garnered rave reviews and standing ovations. Dawn commented:” So now, stop nagging me on social media about the fact we missed your town…and get booking.”

Dawn has written the show which is directed by Michael Grandage with set and costume by Lez Brotherston.

One of Britain’s best loved comedy stars, Dawn is renowned for writing and starring in the television sketch show French and Saunders with Jennifer Saunders. Dawn appeared in the Saunders led sitcom Absolutely Fabulous as TV interviewer Kathy in 1992 and reprised the role for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in 2016. Jennifer and Dawn won a BAFTA Fellowship in 2009 and Dawn has been nominated for seven BAFTA TV Awards during her lengthy career.

Dawn played Geraldine Granger in the BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, a long-running show that Richard Curtis created for her and was first aired in 1994.

Her film credits include The Adventures of Pinocchio and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

In the theatre Dawn’s roles have included A Midsummer Night's Dream, My Brilliant Divorce, Smaller, The Daughter of the Regiment, with the latter played at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London.

Dawn has released an autobiography, Dear Fatty, and a second non-fiction book, Me. You. A Diary. She has also written four novels, A Tiny Bit Marvellous, Oh Dear Silva, According to Yes, Because of You.

She was married to comedian Lenny Henry for 25 years during which they adopted their daughter Billie. Dawn is now married to Mark Bignell with whom she tied the knot in 2013.