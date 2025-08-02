David Sturzaker plays Gareth Southgate and Samantha Womack plays Pippa Grange in Dear England, touring to Nottingham and Sheffield (photos: Michael Shelford, Michelle George)

A touring theatre production of Dear England, which tells the story of England football manager Gareth Southgate, will be headed by David Sturzaker of TV Doctors fame with ex-EastEnders actress Samantha Womack cast as the team’s psychologist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David, who is best known for playing Simon Bond in Doctors, stars in the play which visits Nottingham and Sheffield this autumn. He said: “I'm thrilled to be taking on the role of Gareth Southgate. It's a great responsibility and an honour to be playing him. He’s been an inspiring figurehead for many, rebuilding a team, and the country’s self-belief at what is possible, on and off, the football pitch. This is one of the aspects of the play that resonates most for me - the ability of football, and sport in general, to extend its reach beyond the game, to unite us and inspire us in our lives beyond the sport itself.

"It's also hugely exciting to be involved in a production that has already been such a hit in London and Salford. I'm looking forward to taking Dear England on tour across the country, giving many more people the opportunity to see this fantastic show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha, who is cast as Pippa Grange and became a household name playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, said: “I am so excited to be returning to the stage to perform in Dear England. It's a wonderful piece of theatre - entertaining and thought-provoking as well as incredibly staged. I am also fascinated by Pippa Grange and her impact on England men's team during her term as Head of People and Team Development at the Football Association during Gareth Southgate’s tenure. She fundamentally changed the culture and, in turn, the course of sporting history by teaching the squad to embrace their fears and she's an extremely inspiring role to take on. I can't wait to delve in and get back to touring around the country with this fantastic show."

Football and non-football fans alike will be brought to their feet for this inspiring, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting story of Gareth Southgate’s revolutionary tenure as England manager.

Dear England is co-produced by National Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals.

The play, which carries a 10 years+ age guidance, runs in Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 23 to 27 and at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 21 to 25, 2025.

Tickets cost from £29.50 for Nottingham performances, book via www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £15; book via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.