Dave Gorman to perform smash-hit live comedy show Powerpoint To The People in Sheffield

Television comedian Dave Gorman has extended his latest live show following two sold-out runs.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Dave Gorman has extended his tour of Powerpoint To The People and will perform in Sheffield City Hall on December 10, 2023.Dave Gorman has extended his tour of Powerpoint To The People and will perform in Sheffield City Hall on December 10, 2023.
Dave will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, December 10, 2023 as part of the final leg of his hit show Powerpoint To The People.

He will demonstrate that a powerpoint presentation doesn’t have to involved a man in a grey sit standing behind a lectern and saying ‘next slide please’. Dave believes there are far more important things in life to analyse.

On television the comedian is the driving force behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure.

He began his career writing for comedy series such as The Mrs Merton Show and The Fast Show.

Tickets cost £32.95 to see Dave’s Powerpoint To The People show. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

