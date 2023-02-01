Dark, twisted fairy stories for adults in live presentation in Matlock
Do you believe in fairies? Storyteller Tim Ralphs thinks you should and will show why in his presentation in Matlock.
Join Tim Ralphs on a tour of stories from all over the British Isles that explore the strange relationship between us and the fairies. Tim’s tales are often dark and twisted but are sure to enthrall the audience when he visits Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on February 3, 2023.
Hear how in 1691 the Rev Robert Kirk wanted to write a book in which he would offer up proof of the existence of fairies. But the Fair Folk are proud, secretive and fiercely protective of their ways. Their ears pricked up when they heard Kirk’s quill scratching on the page….and his manuscript was never finished.
This evening of storytelling for adults will be accompanied by resident house band Cage of Crows.
Soup,, cakes, teas and coffees will be available from the kitchen.
Tickets £7, available from https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/837804