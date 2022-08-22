Dara Ó Briain announces new live show for Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His latest presentation So….Where were we? will tour to Sheffield City Hall on March 16, 2023.

At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed the show Voice Of Reason 180 times in two years across 20 countries, and by March 2020 he was ready for a break

He would now like to apologise for saying that and will never wish for anything like that again because that’s cleary what caused all this trouble.

Dara O'Briain will bring his wit to Sheffield City Hall on March 16, 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his new show, Dara will hardly mention the last year and a half, because who wants to hear about that? Instead, Dara will fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words by talking too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.