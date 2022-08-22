Dara Ó Briain announces new live show for Sheffield - here's how to get tickets
Be careful what you wish for is the message that Dara Ó Briain gives out as he announces a new live show.
By Gay Bolton
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:41 am
His latest presentation So….Where were we? will tour to Sheffield City Hall on March 16, 2023.
At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed the show Voice Of Reason 180 times in two years across 20 countries, and by March 2020 he was ready for a break
He would now like to apologise for saying that and will never wish for anything like that again because that’s cleary what caused all this trouble.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest pictures showing demolition of the iconic Chesterfield Hotel
-
2
Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor talk about jukebox musical We Will Rock You touring to Sheffield
-
3
Andre Rieu's summer concert Happy Days Are Here Again will light up Debryshire cinema screens
-
4
Chesterfield photo exhibition revisits donkey derbies, knobbly knees and bulging biceps at Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Camp
-
5
Archive photos show changing face of Elder Way and Chesterfield Co-op department store down the years
In his new show, Dara will hardly mention the last year and a half, because who wants to hear about that? Instead, Dara will fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words by talking too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.
Tickets £27.95; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk