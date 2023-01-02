Damian Williams will play the pantomime dame in Beauty and the Beast at Sheffield Lyceum from Friday, December 8, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024.

A firm favourite in the Lyceum’s festive shows, Damian has been booked for the 2023 pantomime Beauty and the Beast which will mark the 16th year he has performed as the dame.

Tickets are now on sale for the show, which will run from December 8, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

The show will be written and directed by Paul Hendry (Cinderella, Mother Goose) and promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem!

Meanwhle, there’s just time to catch Damian in his latest festive outing at the Lyceum where he’s appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk, alongside Wendi Peters (Coronation Street) and Maxwell Thorpe (Britain’s Got Talent). Jack and the Beanstalk has its final show tonight (January 2, 2023).